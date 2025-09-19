Guwahati: U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will visit China in early 2026, following what he described as a “very productive” phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to Trump, the leaders discussed and made progress on multiple pressing global and bilateral issues.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the discussion covered topics such as trade relations, efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the approval of a deal allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States.

“I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok deal,” Trump wrote.

Trump stated that both he and Xi agreed to meet face-to-face at the APEC Summit in South Korea later this year, and also committed to reciprocal state visits, with Trump scheduled to visit China in early 2026, and Xi expected to travel to the United States at a later date.

The former president emphasized the urgency of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying both sides shared a willingness to work toward a peaceful resolution.

He also underscored the importance of the TikTok deal, thanking Xi for his approval and cooperation.

The agreement is aimed at addressing U.S. national security concerns, allowing TikTok, used by roughly 170 million Americans, to remain operational under new ownership.

The app now faces a December 16 deadline to finalize the sale to U.S.-based stakeholders, following Trump’s decision to extend the timeline for a fourth time.

A law passed by Congress last year mandates the divestment of TikTok’s U.S. operations, citing the risk posed by China’s data-sharing regulations and their implications for user privacy and national security.