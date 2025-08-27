A shootout on Wednesday at a Minneapolis Catholic school killed two children while they were praying. The suspected shooter reportedly has been killed too, as per reports.

The shootout has also injured 17 other people, 14 of them kids, the police chief and mayor said, reports AP.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The kids who were killed were aged 8 and 10.

The gunman opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church of the Annunciation Catholic School.

It hit some children who were celebrating Mass in the first week of school.

As a consequence, two kids died and 17 were wounded in an act the police chief Brian O’Hara called “absolutely incomprehensible.”

Also Read: Nagaland: 9-year-old girl missing from Dimapur rescued in Arunachal

The children were sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School.

O’Hara added that the suspect in his early 20s is dead.

However, he does not have an extensive known criminal history.

Officials are trying to gauge the reason behind the act.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” said the police chief, who elaborated that a wooden plank was placed to barricade some of the side doors.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the violence “horrific” in a social media post.