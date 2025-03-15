New Delhi: The Trump administration is considering implementing broad travel restrictions on citizens from multiple countries, according to sources and an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo categorizes 41 nations into three levels of restrictions. The strictest level proposes a full visa suspension for 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea.

A second tier, comprising five nations—Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan—would face partial visa suspensions, affecting tourist, student, and certain immigrant visas with limited exceptions.

The third tier lists 26 countries, mainly from Africa and the Caribbean, along with Pakistan and Bhutan. These nations could face travel restrictions unless they address specific deficiencies identified by the U.S. government within 60 days.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, stated that the list remains subject to change. The proposal is still awaiting approval from the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New York Times initially reported on the potential travel restrictions, drawing parallels to Trump’s previous travel ban targeting several majority-Muslim countries. That policy, after multiple revisions, was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

In January 2020, Trump signed an executive order to tighten security checks on foreign travelers to the U.S., aiming to mitigate national security risks. As part of this directive, the U.S. Secretary of State was tasked with identifying countries with inadequate vetting processes for potential travel restrictions.

This initiative aligns with Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, launched at the beginning of his second term. During an October 2023 speech, he emphasized plans to restrict travel from regions perceived as security threats, including Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

The U.S. State Department has not yet provided a response to Reuters’ request for comment.

Officials speaking to The New York Times on condition of anonymity confirmed that the State Department drafted the restricted countries list weeks ago, categorizing them by severity using a color-coded system: “red,” “orange,” and “yellow.”

The final decision on these restrictions has not yet been made and may still be subject to modifications.

Countries Facing Full Visa Suspension:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Countries Facing Partial Visa Suspensions (Tourist, Student, and Certain Other Visas Affected):

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Countries Recommended for Partial Suspension Unless Deficiencies Are Addressed:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu