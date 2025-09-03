Guwahati: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, hinting at a rare opening amid the ongoing war.

However, he stressed that any dialogue must be “meaningful” and based on concrete outcomes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“I’ve never ruled out meeting Zelenskyy. But the question is whether it can be meaningful,” Putin said.

The statement comes as the conflict continues with no active peace negotiations, sparking speculation about Moscow’s intentions and the potential for renewed diplomatic efforts.

Putin added that the war could be resolved politically if Ukraine and the West adopted a practical approach.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Plane carrying EU chief loses navigation support, Russia to blame?

“The Ukraine conflict can end if common sense prevails. If not, we will have to accomplish our goals through military means,” Putin was quoted by the media.

Putin also added that Ukraine was affected by an “illegitimate leader,” referring to Zelenskyy.

According to him, “A constitution that requires referendums and martial law provisions that can be prolonged forever.”

Putin also underscored that Russia’s war aims were not targeting grabbing land.

“It is about protecting cultural and linguistic rights in contested regions.”

“We’re not fighting for territories, we’re fighting for people’s rights- to speak their language, to practice their culture. If those people choose democratically to be part of Russia, we must respect that decision,” he said.