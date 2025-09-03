Guwahati: Fifteen people lost their lives and 18 injured when a cable car packed with tourists in Lisbon derailed ramming into a building on Wednesday.

The injured included a three-year-old child according to media reports.

Portugal’s National Institute of Medical Emergencies did confirm that some victims were from abroad.

Police are yet to divulge when details of the victims’ nationalities will be released.

As per media sources, one of the cars fell from a huge height before crashing into a building.

The Gloria Funicular, a popular tourist attraction in the Portugese capital was a tormented zone following the fatal accident.

Witnesses informed that one pedestrian was crushed into a wall by the carriage, which was hurtling “out of control”.

Authorities are yet to decipher the reason behind the mishap.

However early reports suggest a snapped cable caused the accident.

Emergency services rushed to the spot.

Cops, firefighters and paramedics were seen struggling to free victims amid the smoking wreckage.

Pathetic footage and photos showed a yellow car against a building.

The car is torn as clouds of dust and smoke filled the narrow lane.

Fire crews and paramedics found going tough to reach the survivors.

Civil protection officials told the media that 62 rescue workers and 22 vehicles were occupied at the site.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said, “The President of the Republic deeply regrets the accident that occurred this afternoon with the Gloria funicular railway in Lisbon, particularly the fatalities and serious injuries, as well as the various minor injuries.”

And he added. “The President of the Republic offers his condolences and solidarity to the families affected by this tragedy and hopes that the incident will be quickly clarified by the competent authorities.”