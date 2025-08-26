Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Field Marshall Asim Munir stating that the latter was ruining Pakistan.

The ex-cricket skipper compared Munir with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, reports CNN-News18.

According to him, Munir is destroying Pakistan on the lines of Naqvi pulverising the game in the country.

Khan reportedly delivered the message through his sister Aleema Khanum who met him at the Adiala Jail.

Aleema passed on her illustrious brother’s message that took potshots at Pakistan’s political leaders and institutions.

Aleema added that Khan drew parallel between Naqvi and Munir.

Khan said, “The way Mohsin Naqvi destroyed Pakistan cricket, Asim Munir is destroying Pakistan.”

Khan who has been incarcerated for the last two years has stayed defiant sending out one stinging message after another.

“No matter what you can do with us (me and wife Bushra Bibi), put us in solitary confinement; we will not bow down,” Khan was quoted by his sister.

Aleema also highlighted Khan’s worries over the way Pakistan was run.

“There is no rule of law in Pakistan. All institutions are compromised, including the media,” he conveyed to his sister.

According to the former suave cricketer, the justice system and press are in jeopardy.

The ruling dispensation is violating basic human rights, he mentioned.

He also threw a direct challenge at Munir.

“The torture on me and my family can’t break us,” he said lashing out at the all-powerful Munir.