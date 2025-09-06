Guwahati: One person was killed and several injured on Saturday in an alleged terror attack during a cricket match in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Officials and cops stated that the IED blast was a targeted attack.

A video of the blast that has gone viral shows people running as thick plumes of smoke billow in the background. The blast was reported at the Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil.

This is not the first time that an attack has been launched in KP.

Earlier on a police station was targeted via quadcopter.

It caused injuries to a police constable and a civilian.

A local cop stated that that the injured were swiftly transported to the district headquarters hospital.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack.

Security officials are of the view that terrorists are behind these attacks “in response to Operation Sarbakaf, an anti-terrorism initiative launched by security forces a few weeks ago.”