Kolkata: An army helicopter while on a a routine flight crashed on Monday in Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan.

The crash casued the lives of two pilots and three technicians on board, according to a government spokesman, reports AP.

The chopper crashed down down in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of the occupied Kashmir, owing to a technical fault.

It later caught fire, said Faizullah Faraq, a regional government spokesman.

Investigation is on, as per latest information.

Helicopter crashes are quite common in Pakistan.

In Auguts, a chopper with relief supplies for flood-affected northwestern Bajaur crashed due to incement weather.

Five people on board were killed.

Last year in September six people died when their helicopter went down in the northwest because of engine failure.