Guwahati: A bronze statue of former US First Lady Melania Trump, erected on the banks of the Sava River in her hometown of Sevnica, has mysteriously disappeared, leaving only its feet and the tree stump it stood upon.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as a case of “theft.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the report, this disappearance marks the second time a Melania Trump tribute has met an untimely end in Sevnica.

The original statue, a wooden carving by local artist Ales “Maxi” Zupevc, was torched by an unknown perpetrator in July 2020. This led to the creation of the bronze replacement, commissioned by US artist Brad Downey, who aimed for a more durable and lasting tribute.

“We designed it to be as solid as possible, out of a durable material which cannot be wantonly destroyed,” Downey stated at the bronze statue’s unveiling. However, the recent incident proves otherwise, with the statue being cleanly severed at the ankles and removed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Downey, known for his politically charged art, suggests the disappearance may be linked to Donald Trump’s potential re-election bid.

He has consistently stated the political undertones of his project, highlighting the contrast between Melania Trump’s expedited US citizenship and the “xenophobic” immigration policies of her husband’s administration.

He selected Maxi Zupevc for the project due to their shared upbringing, aiming to reflect Melania’s roots.

Local authorities in Sevnica have expressed mixed reactions. While condemning “any form of interference with private or public property,” they also acknowledged that “the image of the US First Lady was not something anyone was proud of.”