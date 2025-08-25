Guwahati: An Israeli airstrike hit Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, killing at least eight people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The victims were on the hospital’s fourth floor, struck by a double-tap attack, one missile hitting first, followed by another just moments later as rescue teams arrived.

Located in Khan Younis, Nasser Hospital is the largest in southern Gaza and has suffered constant bombardments and raids over the past 22 months of conflict.

Officials have pointed to shortages of medical supplies and personnel, making the situation critical. Neither Israel’s military nor the Prime Minister’s office provided immediate comment on the incident.

The Israeli airstrike at Nasser Hospital contributed to a larger death toll reported on Monday, which included 12 victims, six of whom were aid-seekers.

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including a child, in a separate strike targeting a neighborhood in Gaza City, where they are preparing for a wider ground offensive.

Al-Awda Hospital also reported that six aid-seekers were killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to access a distribution point in central Gaza, with 15 others injured. Israel’s military did not respond to questions about the incident involving the aid-seekers.

Attacks on hospitals have been a recurring issue in Gaza, with several medical facilities targeted or raided. Israel maintains that its strikes were aimed at militants allegedly operating within these hospitals, but no supporting evidence has been presented.

A strike on Nasser Hospital in June killed three people and wounded 10, with Israel claiming it targeted Hamas militants. Similarly, a March attack on the hospital’s surgical unit killed two people shortly after a ceasefire ended.

The Gaza health ministry reported on Sunday that over 62,686 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians but estimates that about half of the deaths are women and children.

The U.N. and independent experts consider the health ministry’s figures to be reliable, while Israel disputes them without providing alternative data.

