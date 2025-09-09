Guwahati: Several explosions shook the Qatari capital on Tuesday afternoon, with witnesses reporting smoke rising over Doha’s Katara district, Reuters said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, describing it as a “precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization.” The IDF stated that the targeted leaders were “directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre and have been orchestrating the ongoing conflict against Israel.” Measures were reportedly taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre,” the statement added.

Before Israel claimed responsibility, Iraqi media outlet Sabrinews reported the strike targeted a Hamas headquarters in Doha, while sources in Gaza said senior Hamas leaders were the intended targets. Arab media further reported that the attack struck during a meeting where Hamas officials were discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest hostage negotiation proposal.

The meeting reportedly included senior Hamas figures Khalil al-Khayya, Khaled Mashaal, Muhammad Darwish, Razi Hamad, and Izzat al-Rishq. Al-Arabiya reported that al-Khayya was killed in the attack.

Qatar, which has faced criticism for its financial support of Hamas, maintains close ties with the United States and has acted as a mediator in the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. On Monday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reportedly urged Hamas leaders to respond positively to the latest U.S. proposal, aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages.