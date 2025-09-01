Kolkata: India offered zero tariffs, but it’s too late, said US President Donald Trump after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin, China on Monday.

Posting on social media, he said that, “trade with India has been a complete “one-sided disaster.”

Trump also accused India of being a roadblock for US products because of the high tariffs.

And he added, “”…they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client’, but we sell them very little – Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one-sided disaster.”

