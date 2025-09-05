Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Friday hinted that ties between Washington and New Delhi have hit hitting rock-bottom.

Sharing a picture of PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin from the SCO Summit, he wrote on his Truth Social account, “US lost” India and Russia to the “darkest” China.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,” Trump said.

The US President’s frustration comes in the wake of the growing camaraderie among the three in the recently-concluded SCO Summit held in Tianjin, China.

With Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India over charges of buying Russian crude oil, relations between the two erstwhile friends have hit the nadir.

And Modi’s show of bonhomie with Russia and China clearly is a testament to New Delhi’s proximity to Washington’s two of the bitterest foes.

Amid all this, Trump’s Friday angst holds utmost relevance.