Gaza: Three Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas were released on Sunday and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking a significant step in the implementation of a much-anticipated ceasefire agreement.

The release of the hostages, which included three women, came after a brief delay in the ceasefire due to logistical issues.

Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages will be released in the initial phase, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention.

The ceasefire, which is expected to last six weeks, aims to bring an end to over 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

However, Israeli officials said that the truce does not signify the end of their objectives. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities.

