Guwahati: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to play a stronger role in persuading Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine and to support efforts aimed at securing lasting peace.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ursula von der Leyen stated, “We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace.”

Calling the Ukraine conflict a threat that extends beyond Europe, she added, “This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world.”

She stated that the war undermines international peace and puts pressure on the economic well-being of nations around the world.

During her communication with the Indian Prime Minister, von der Leyen also reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to deepening ties with New Delhi.

She revealed plans to finalize a joint strategic agenda at the next EU–India Summit in 2026 and reiterated the goal of concluding a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India by the end of 2025.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, she stressed the need for immediate progress in trade negotiations, particularly in areas such as market access, tariffs, and regulatory standards, which have remained contentious in past rounds of discussions.

Her outreach comes amid a renewed international focus on India’s position regarding Russia’s actions in Ukraine, especially as the global community seeks broader cooperation to resolve the crisis and rebuild regional stability.