Daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, is engaged to rapper French Montana.

The couple lent a formal dynamic to their relationship at the Paris Fashion Week, a representative for Montana informed TMZ, as reported by NDTV.

Sheikha (31) and Montana (40) have sparked dating rumours since 2024.

Sheikha helped Montana take a trip around Dubai.

She even shared photos on social media.

They were even spotted in Morocco, dining, visiting mosques and strolling on Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge.

The engagement comes in the wake of Sheikha’s very brief nuptial knot with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

They got hithed in May 2023 and share a daughter. Sheikha Mahra.

They oficially parted ways last year when Sheikha alleged he had indulged in infidelity.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” she wrote on Instagram.

Montana aka Karim Kharbouch, has carved out a nicche copurtesy of traps likeUnforgettable and No Stylist.

Montana was married to designer Nadeen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2014.

They have a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.