Guwahati: US President Donald Trump has appealed to NATO allies to adopt sweeping measures to put pressure Moscow, reports News18.

And this includes “imposing 50 to 100 percent tariffs on China until the Russia-Ukraine war is over.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed “all NATO nations, and the world” as he said that Washington was prepared to move forward with major sanctions on Russia but only if European partners halted purchases of Russian oil and joined in coordinated action.

“As you know, NATO’s commitment to win has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?”, Trump wrote.

“NATO as a group should levy punitive tariffs on China, which has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These tariffs, according to him should remain in place until the war ends and would be “fully withdrawn” once peace is restored.

The US President proposed a way to end which is a “deadly, but ridiculous war.”

Trump claimed that 7,118 people had died in just the past week.

Trump reiterated that the conflict “would never have started if he were in charge from the outset.”

It is a “Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war.”

Trump el;aborated, “I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives. If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly… If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States.”