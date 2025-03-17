China embrace PM Modi’s ‘positive remarks’ on Sino-Indian relations

Guwahati: China on Monday embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s positive remarks on the Sino-Indian ties favoring dialogue over discord and said that a cooperative dance between the elephant and dragon contributing to mutual success is the only choice for both sides.

While responding to a question on the prime minister’s remarks in conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the reporters that the successful meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of bilateral ties.

Mao Ning also stressed the 2000-plus years’ history of interactions between the two countries.

She said the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and both the countries learned from each other contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress.

Mao further stated that China and India, being the two largest developing countries, shared the responsibility of speeding up their own growth and progress. They also recognize and support each other’s achievements. This suggests that both nations have a mutual understanding and respect for each other’s goals, successes, and efforts toward development and revitalization.

“This serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people, meets the common aspiration of regional countries, and follows the historical trend of the Global South growing stronger and conducive to world peace”, she said.

The two countries should be partners that contribute to each other’s success and a “cooperative pas de deux”, a ballet dance between dragon and elephant, is the “only choice for both sides”, Mao Ning added.



