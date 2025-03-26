Assam: Leopard attack in Maligaon, 12-year-old boy injured

Guwahati: A sense of panic has engulfed the Maligaon area of Guwahati after a leopard attacked and severely injured a 12-year-old boy in the Madhab Dev Nagar locality of Maligaon East, Assam.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents about the growing presence of wildlife in urban areas.

The victim, identified as Faruk Ali, sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention. Police and Forest department have been notified, and efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the community.

In response to the attack, locals have voiced their concerns and are taking precautions, such as walking with sticks for self-defense.

The incident has sparked discussions on the need for stronger measures to prevent human-wildlife conflicts and raised awareness about the increasing presence of wildlife in the area.