

Nestled in the northeastern corner of India, the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh boast an incredible array of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences.

Although these states of the northeastern region are often overlooked by mainstream tourism, it offers tourists an opportunity to explore unspoiled landscapes, connect with diverse communities, and revel in the simplicity of life.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Let us take you on a journey through some of the hidden gems of these enchanting regions-

Assam: A Land of Rivers and Tea Gardens

Popularly as the gateway to Northeast India, Assam is renowned for its sprawling tea estates, mighty Brahmaputra River, and rich biodiversity.

While the Kaziranga National Park and Majuli, the largest river island, are popular, the state has several lesser-known treasures waiting to be explored.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sualkuchi– Popularly nicknamed as the “Manchester of Assam,” Sualkuchi is a quaint village known for its traditional silk weaving. Muga silk, unique to Assam, is a product of this village’s skilled artisans. A visit offers an insight into the intricate process of silk production and the artistry involved in weaving.

Haflong– The only hill station in Assam, Haflong is a haven for nature lovers. With its serene lakes, lush green hills, and vibrant orchids, this small town is perfect for relaxation. Don’t miss the Haflong Lake and the majestic view of the Barail range.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park -Located near Tinsukia, this park is a paradise for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts. It is also home to the feral horses and offers a unique river cruise experience through its pristine ecosystem.

Also Read : Home Remedies for Dandruff

Meghalaya: The Abode of Clouds

With its rolling hills, cascading waterfalls, and mysterious caves, Meghalaya is truly a nature lover’s dream.

While Shillong and Cherrapunji are well-known, the state has several offbeat destinations worth visiting.

Mawlynnong- The “Cleanest Village in Asia,” Mawlynnong is a picturesque village showcasing sustainable living and community-driven cleanliness. The living root bridges nearby, made from interwoven tree roots, are engineering marvels and must-see sights.

Dawki and Shnongpdeng- The crystal-clear waters of the Umngot River in Dawki are a sight to behold. Nearby Shnongpdeng offers thrilling adventure activities like kayaking, cliff diving, and camping by the riverside, making it a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement.

Nongkhnum Island- The second-largest river island in Asia, Nongkhnum, remains a hidden treasure. Surrounded by pristine beaches and lush greenery, it is an ideal spot for picnics and peaceful retreats.

Arunachal Pradesh: The Land of the Rising Sun

Arunachal Pradesh, with its snow-capped mountains, verdant valleys, and vibrant tribal culture, is a destination of unparalleled beauty.

Despite its remote location, it offers experiences that are truly worth the journey.

Ziro Valley-Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro Valley is known for its lush paddy fields and serene environment. The Ziro Music Festival, held annually, attracts music enthusiasts from across the globe, blending modern music with traditional vibes.

Tawang-This hilly town is famous for the Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in India. It is also a spiritual and scenic delight. The breathtaking views of the Sela Pass and the tranquil Pankang Teng Tso Lake are not to be missed.

Mechuka-A lesser-known gem, Mechuka is a picturesque valley surrounded by snow-clad peaks and meandering rivers. It offers an immersive cultural experience with the local Memba tribe and a chance to explore ancient Buddhist monasteries.

The charm of Assam, Meghalaya, and also Arunachal Pradesh lies in their unspoiled landscapes and warm hospitality. These states are a blend of nature, adventure, and also culture, offering something for every traveler. Whether you’re trekking in the mountains, cruising down a serene river, or soaking in the vibrant tribal traditions, the northeastern states altogether promise an unforgettable experience. For those seeking to break away from the conventional and embrace the extraordinary, the hidden gems of Assam, Meghalaya, and also Arunachal Pradesh beckon. Embark on this journey and discover a world where nature and also culture intertwine seamlessly, leaving you with memories to cherish forever.