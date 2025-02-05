People of India always like to go abroad to look for high paying jobs and also live a comfortable life so there is a tradition of flocking to some well-known visa temples to offer prayers.

The rush to the visa temples has increased now amid a clampdown on work visas for Indians under the reign of US President, Donald Trump, who has altogether been clear about putting “Americans first”

These are some of the popular visa temples of India-

Chamatkarik Shree Hanumanji Mandir

People refer to this religious site as Visa Hanuman Temple. The Chamatkarik Shree Hanumanji Mandir in Ahmedabad’s Khadiya area sees large number of people flocking the venue everyday for fulfilling their dreams of living a comfortable life in foreign lands. The temple, which remains open daily from 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, also remains open on Saturdays from 7 am to 9 pm. There was a temple of Shri Dholeshwar Mahadev on this place a few centuries ago.

Chilkur Balaji Temple

A temple of Lord Balaji, people call it as as Visa Balaji Mandir. It is at Chilkur in Telangana. One of the oldest temples of Telangana, the Chilkur Balaji Temple is about 25 km from Hyderabad and is on the serene banks of Osman Sagar Lake. As per legends, a group of software engineers made a pilgrimage here in the 1980s, and their US visa applications miraculously sailed through. Over 75000 people visit this temple weekly. It generally gets heavy rush on Fridays and also on Sundays.

Sri Lakshmi Visa Ganapathy Temple

This temple is altogether about 10km away from the state’s US embassy. The Sri Lakshmi Visa Ganapathy Temple in Pazhavanthangal, Chennai. It came into being in 1988. Although it was a temple frequented mostly by locals, it brought positive results for most visa applicants who came for worship there. Hence, this popular religious institution is called Sri Lakshmi Visa Ganapathy Temple.

Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara

People refer this holy site of Sikhism as Gurudwara Tallan or Tapasthan. The Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara is at village Tallan in Jalandhar district of Punjab. This place is about 12 Kms away from Jalandhar city and 14 Kms from Phagwara. There is a belief that whosoever comes here with clear heart gets to see the fulfillment of their deepest wishes. This large gurudwara, which is frequented largely by aspiring visa seekers, also has Dewan Hall, Langar Hall, Kitchen, Akhand Path Hall, 24 Pilgrims Rooms, Tank of Nectar (Sarovar), Telephone exchange office, parking complex, rest rooms for granthis and sewadars and Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Charitable Hospital spread in 30,000 square yards area.

Pracheen Hanuman Mandir

This is a popular temple of Lord Hanuman where visa seekers flock daily and is in the bustling Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place. One of the noteworthy feature is that the VFS Global application centre is just 100m down the road from the temple altogether.