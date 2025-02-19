Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest period drama Chhava, which depicts the life and valor of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also throws light on the bravery of his wife Maharani Yesubai.

Rashmika Mandanna, who brought Maharani Yesubai to life, beautifully in the film, spoke of her luck on being able to portray the role of the unsung Maratha Empress.

Sharing snapshots of shoots from the film on Instagram, Mandanna wrote “Maharani Yesubai. I am a better writer than a speaker, so here goes. I had watched the film called mimi and I loved the film so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of my film goodbye and so i messaged him and that’s when the journey began Cz sir immediately asked me if he could call me and we spoke and he was telling me he wanted to meet me for his next film.. and I thought he was just being nice, but the meeting actually did happen, and it made me so so so happy that it did happen.. I truly thank the universe for this.”

“I didn’t know what the story was. I didn’t know why they came to me, I didn’t know how they even saw me as the maharani. I didn’t even know what was happening.. when i actually heard the narration i was confused, shocked but also so grateful, overwhelmed and so so so happy that I didnt know how to react because I didn’t know how we were going to achieve this. A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries,” she added

“And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce – she is powerful – she is graceful – she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to – it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words,” she wrote.

Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was an unsung Maratha queen and warrior who is also known as Chatrapati Maharani of Maratha Kingdom

Yesubai’s husband gave her the power of her own seal (rajmudra) known as “Shri Sakhee Radnyee Jayati” so that she can make political decisions independently.

She was the one who handled the empire and made political decisions when her husband was away from the capital for battles

As the mother of Chhatrapati Shahu I, she later took on the esteemed title of Rajmata. She played a key role in shaping the future of the Maratha Empire.

After the brutal execution of her husband by Aurangzeb, Maharani Yesubai took charge of Raigad Fort, fighting fiercely to defend it for months.

Her decision to appoint Yuvraj Rajaram as the next Chhatrapati was a testament to her immense power of leadership

Although she was captured by the Mughals and imprisoned for 29 years, she secretly communicated with her son, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, through letters, ensuring that the Maratha Empire remained strong even in adversity.

Her release by the Mughals, under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Peshwa Balaji Vishwanath, on July 4, 1719 is celebrated as the “Day of Bravery”.

Another major contribution of Maharani Yesubai was the Treaty of Varanasi, which she signed in around 1730, which strengthened the unity of the Maratha Empire

She was the daughter of Pilaji Rao Shirke-a Maratha Sardar and married Sambhaji in 1664