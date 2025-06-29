Weekly Horoscope: June 22-28, 2025

This week, from June 29th to July 5, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Stop getting caught up in what other people are doing and thinking. Your energy is better spent focusing on your own path and taking the practical steps needed to achieve your long-term goals. Now is a time for planning, consolidating, and executing, not for distractions. A friend may need you to simply listen without judgment or lectures; just being there for them is enough. Your family might be preparing for a new life stage and will need your encouragement as they navigate these changes. The only people who are trying to bring you down are those who have nothing going on in their own lives. Be patient and organized with your finances, as paperwork and decisions are piling up. Don’t hesitate to get professional advice if you need it.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Good things take time. Your dreams won’t come true overnight, so be patient with the process. Put your self-doubt aside and build your future one step at a time. If you’re job hunting, you might need a Plan B or a more flexible approach during negotiations. Businesses and startups may feel slow, but that doesn’t mean nothing is happening behind the scenes. If you’re in a committed relationship, don’t let pride get in the way of your bond. It’s never too late to start a workout routine; make a commitment to your physical health. Friends from overseas could reach out with some pleasant surprises. Watch out for dips in your energy levels and focus on eating more nutritious food. You’re on the right track when it comes to money.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You might feel pulled in too many directions at once, as if your energy is scattered. Take a deep breath and focus only on your top priorities for now. You could be facing a tricky choice between several equally good options, so don’t rush into a decision. A job offer might come from an unexpected place. Family matters could keep you busy as you rush to fulfill your duties. When dealing with a toxic friend, silence is your best response—you have too much to do to get bothered by their words. Money matters are looking up, bringing a little relief. Your health seems fine for now, but you still need to be mindful and careful.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Not all changes feel good at first. You might feel a bit frustrated as you adjust to a new colleague, a new policy, or even a new job. Don’t waste time on regrets; just keep moving forward. If you’re in business, you’re likely to see professional growth and gains in the coming months. A resilient attitude will help you get through a challenging phase in your relationships. If you’re dating, you may need to boost your self-confidence when meeting potential matches. When it comes to your finances, practice a little self-control and hold off on splurging on luxuries for now. Your health is manageable, but be mindful of any skin ailments.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You were made to stand out from the crowd. Walk into any space with confidence, know how capable you are, and don’t let anyone bring you down. You may need to work through a disagreement with a colleague or client. Stand in your truth and always follow through on your promises. Collaborating with international partners could bring long-term profits. In your relationships, you may need to be assertive with a dominating friend or family member if they are becoming too controlling. When it comes to money, you’ve likely learned from past mistakes and will be more careful with borrowing or lending. Watch out for old ailments, as symptoms may recur.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Try to create more balance in your daily routine. All work and no play will take a toll on your health and personal relationships. If you’re feeling overwhelmed at work, don’t be afraid to ask for help. You may need to set clearer boundaries with a demanding boss. Don’t shoulder your responsibilities alone; call on friends and family for help or just a listening ear. If you have a focused approach, repaying loans is very possible. Your children may need your attention more than your lectures. Spending time outdoors will help heal and nourish your soul. If you’re dealing with a chronic condition, consider natural remedies and be patient with the process.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

It’s time to take a stand and speak up. Avoiding a difficult conversation will only take a toll on your health, and the situation won’t go away. Changes at work could lead to new responsibilities for you in the months ahead. Trust in your relationships will deepen when you both stay open to each other’s ideas. You may choose to forgive someone from the past after hearing about their current struggles. Money that was owed to you will be returned. You might be planning a lavish event or a holiday soon. Your health shows steady progress.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You can breathe a sigh of relief as a weight is lifted from your shoulders. You might hear news that changes everything, or you may decide to take a leap of faith and try something new and innovative. Scorpios in technology and research may have the chance to show off their skills with a prestigious project. You might feel restless or confined at home and will find ways to get out and about with friends. An old friend could be in a crisis, and you should reach out to support them. Be careful with your health in the days ahead—stick to your routine and don’t ignore any symptoms. You’re feeling a growing sense of financial security and freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Work might lose its charm, or you could find that your popularity is declining. A rival may be slowly becoming the boss’s favorite. Instead of reacting, reflect on how you can make positive changes from within. Stay patient and positive while job searching; it may take a while, but it will happen. Elders in your family have some wisdom to share. You might notice a friend is competing with you, and though you see through it, you may choose to stay silent for now. Your finances need a bit more vigilance. Take more charge of your personal financial situation.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

It’s time to take inventory of what you’ve done and what you still need to do. Evaluate your progress to see if it’s time to ask for that raise or promotion. A flexible approach at work will help build trust with your colleagues. At home, you can loosen the reins a bit, especially with your children. Give them the space and privacy to be themselves. You may turn down a social invitation. If you’re single, you might decide to detach from people who are only wasting your time. It’s a good time to sort out any confusion in your accounts and start a long-term investment plan. Your health is on the mend.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Dare to be bold and try something different. Don’t underestimate your power to make a difference. Keep going despite any challenges; success is ahead, but it won’t come if you give up or have a negative mindset. If you’re a student, work on improving your focus. In matters of the heart, it might be time to express your feelings to someone instead of waiting for them to take the hint. Taking a trip to a new place or picking up a new hobby could give you a much-needed adrenaline rush. You may spend money on health and fitness. You could also receive new information about a medical treatment that could help you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You’re in a battle with yourself. One part of you wants to get things done, but the other wants to pause and move with intention. Find a balance. Don’t hold back on certain issues you’ve been avoiding, but be measured when it comes to your future plans. Family reunions will bring joy and love. You may feel like pampering a loved one with a special gift or experience. You might also give or receive a gift of money. Watch out for stomach ailments due to overindulgence.