Imphal : The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, recently gave a nod to discuss about the issues of Free Movement Regime (FMR) abrogation and the construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Naga-inhabited areas with the Centre.

As per reports, the UNC delegates will travel to New Delhi soon for talks with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

While the Centre has invited the organisation for dialogue, there hasn’t yet been confirmation of any official date so far.

The move comes after Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on August 16, urged the UNC to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue with the Centre. The Governor’s appeal followed growing tensions over the Centre’s decision to unilaterally abrogate the FMR and speed up border fencing in the Naga homeland.

Earlier, on July 22, the UNC and several Naga organisations submitted a joint ultimatum to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Defence Minister through the Governor.

The memorandum expressed strong opposition to the FMR abrogation and fencing, calling it a violation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), particularly Articles 8, 26 and 36.

The UNC maintains that the government’s moves threaten ancestral Naga land, while the Centre insists the measures are necessary to strengthen national security and manage demographic changes in the Northeast