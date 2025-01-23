Applications are invited for recruitment of over 32000 vacant positions or career in RRB in 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Group-D /Level-1 in 2025.

Name of post : Group-D /Level-1

No. of posts : 32438

Minimum Educational Qualification :

10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Candidates should ensure that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed for the post(s)

as on the closing date of submission of online application i.e. as on 22.02.2025. CANDIDATES

WAITING FOR FINAL RESULTS OF PRESCRIBED EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION WHOSE FINAL RESULTS WILL BE DECLARED AFTER THE CLOSING DATE OF ONLINE SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION SHOULD NOT APPLY.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

Closing date & time for online submission of Applications is 22md February 2025

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep

them active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRBs/RRCs shall send recruitment related

communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over. RRBs/RRCs

will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage. Only

one ONLINE Registration is permitted through one mobile number and one email ID under this

CEN.

Application Fees :

PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) : Rs. 250/-

Others : Rs. 500/-

Candidates belonging to PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Communities, and Economically Backward Classes will receive full refund of Examination Fee Rs.250/- after the examination. All other candidates will receive a refund of Examination Fee Rs.400/- out total paid Rs. 500/- after the examination.

Closing date & time for Application fee payment is 24th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here