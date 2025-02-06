Guwahati: Several opposition party leaders have criticized the government led by Prime Minister Modi, calling it illegitimate, following reports that Indian nationals were “handcuffed” and “humiliated” during their deportation on a US military aircraft.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has since clarified that the viral image circulating online, which purportedly depicts Indian migrants being deported in restraints, is a fake. According to the PIB Fact Check, the image actually shows individuals being deported to Guatemala, not India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Amidst the controversy surrounding claims that Indian citizens were deported from the US in handcuffs and leg chains, Michael W. Banks, the Chief of US Border Patrol (USBP), shared a video on his ‘X’ account showing the return of “illegal aliens” to India.

As the issue sparked heated debate, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is making a statement in Parliament today, following an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session.

Opposition MPs, including Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have staged protests outside Parliament, demanding accountability over the alleged deportations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A widely circulated post on social media showed Indian migrants allegedly being “handcuffed” and “humiliated” while on board the plane, but the PIB quickly dismissed the video as misleading.

Jaspal Singh, one of the 104 deportees aboard the US military aircraft, spoke to PTI, claiming that their hands and legs were restrained throughout the flight, with the shackles removed only after their arrival at Amritsar airport.

On February 6, a flight carrying 33 people from Gujarat landed at Ahmedabad airport after departing from Amritsar. Reports indicated that most of the deportees hailed from the Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Vadodara, and Kheda districts.

This deportation effort was part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigrants initiated by Donald Trump administration .