Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant administrative positions or career in NID Madhya Pradesh in 2025.

National Institute of Design (NID) Madhya Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Administrative Officers in 2025. National Institute of Design Madhya Pradesh (NID MP) is an “Institution of National Importance” under Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India. It has a 29.49 acres green residential campus at a picturesque location with a backdrop of hills at Acharpura in Bhopal, where state-of-the-art ambience has been created by appropriate use of technology and innovation. The Institute has a firm belief that creative imagination, aspiration, innovation and excellence need to be supported with quality teaching and guidance. It has a diverse student and employee community, that has helped in creating a campus which is a vibrant, artistic and multi-cultural hotspot. NID MP aims to be the principle of learner centeredness whereby the Institute values and nurtures a student’s potential, while promoting a competitive culture that fosters continuous development.

Name of posts :

Administrative Officer

Senior Accounts Officer

Senior Assistant Librarian

Senior Superintendent (Accounts)

Assistant Administrative Officer

Superintendent

Senior Assistant (Admin/ Studio)

Assistant (Accounts / Admin/ Library)

No. of posts :

Administrative Officer : 1

Senior Accounts Officer : 1

Senior Assistant Librarian : 1

Senior Superintendent (Accounts) : 1

Assistant Administrative Officer : 3

Superintendent : 1

Senior Assistant (Admin/ Studio) : 2

Assistant (Accounts / Admin/ Library) : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per NID norms

How to apply :

Interested persons may download and fill up the application proforma, available on NID MP website www.nidmp.ac.in.

They should attach copies of all educational qualifications, experience, Salary certificate, Vigilance Clearance, etc. (as applicable), paste passport size photograph, sign the application.

They should send their applications in the attach format for the post to this office in a sealed envelope clearly super scribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………………………..” by

Registered Post/Speed Post Only: The Administrative Officer, Establishment Section, National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh, Village- Acharpura, Eint Khedi, Bhopal, Distt. – Bhopal, State -Madhya Pradesh, Pin- 462038

Last date for receipt of hard copy of the applications at NID MP is 15.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here