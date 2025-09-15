Dimapur: The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) will launch the second phase of its agitation starting Monday, in response to the Nagaland School Education Department’s failure to address its genuine demand for retaining or redeploying teachers in schools across eastern Nagaland.

These schools were affected by the state government’s teachers’ rationalisation exercise in August.

In a directive issued to its federating units on Sunday, ENSF president Sethrongba Y. Sangtam and secretary general James Konyak instructed them to seal all government offices and close down all government schools in the region as part of the agitation.

The directive also announced restrictions on the movement of government-registered vehicles.

However, the ENSF exempted essential services, including district administration offices, medical services, police, fire and emergency services, power, paramilitary, and banking services, from the agitation.

The federation said it will continue the agitation until further notice.

Following the ENSF directive, the Konyak Students’ Union and the United Sangtam Students’ Conference on Sunday instructed their federating units to strictly enforce and ensure full compliance with the agitation within their respective headquarters.

The student bodies stated that the rationalisation exercise carried out on August 22 left several schools in eastern Nagaland without subject teachers, as many were transferred without replacements.

Earlier, the federation said it had no choice but to begin the first phase of its agitation on September 10, after the School Education Department failed to respond to its representation submitted on August 26, which called for the immediate retention or redeployment of teachers.

During the first phase, the ENSF directed all its federating units to seal the offices of District Education Officers and Sub-Divisional Education Officers in their respective jurisdictions.