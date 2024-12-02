Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has emphasized the deep-rooted bond of friendship between the Naga and Assamese people, citing shared cultural, historical, and geographical ties.

Speaking at the commemoration of Assam State Foundation Day at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday, Ganesan noted the centuries-old interactions between the two communities, which have fostered mutual respect and understanding.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite occasional differences, he stressed the importance of maintaining harmonious relations and shared prosperity.

“This gathering signifies the strong connection between Assam and Nagaland and highlights the Assamese community’s invaluable contribution to our shared heritage,” Ganesan said.

He urged continued efforts to strengthen these ties and foster mutual appreciation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ganesan acknowledged Assam’s significant contributions to India’s economy and culture.

He highlighted the state’s role as a leading tea producer, its rich oil and gas reserves, and its vibrant cultural heritage, including the Sattriya dance, Bihu festival, and traditional Assamese silk.

The celebration featured cultural performances, including modern creative dance, Assamese song, Bihu dance, and Bodo group dance.