Guwahati: In a bid to reduce accidents involving mithuns, a semi-wild bovine species, forest department in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Siang district has launched a programme to outfit the animals with fluorescent collars.

The initiative comes after a series of fatal collisions between vehicles and mithuns, particularly during winter nights when the animals seek warmth on the roads.

Mithuns, which have dark hides, are difficult to see at night, especially in foggy conditions, making them vulnerable on poorly lit highways.

“Unlike cows, mithuns have a black or deep brown hide, making them less visible at night on poorly lit highways, especially in foggy stretches,” explained Niyang Pertin, Circle Officer of Pangin.

“The death of at least 30 mithuns in road accidents…made us think of something that may save them,” he said.

Inspired by construction workers’ fluorescent jackets, Pertin and Okep Dai, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (Highways), Pasighat Division, procured 200 glow-collars from New Delhi.

Following discussions with mithun owners and village chiefs, the collars were distributed at a ceremony presided over by Pangin’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Gamtum Padu. The demand for the collars was so high that officials ran out.

“We wanted the mithuns to be as safe as the humans who use the roads,” said Dai. “We hope our initiative will serve the purpose.”

The project has garnered interest from other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with mithun owners inquiring about how to obtain similar collars.

The mithun holds significant cultural importance in the state, symbolizing wealth and status, and playing a role in barter trade and tribal marriage customs.

Pangin is located about 20 km from Pasighat, the nearest major town and headquarters of East Siang district.