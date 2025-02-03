Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has hit back at Meghalaya Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh, accusing him of repeatedly bringing religion into politics.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh claimed that Lyngdoh is “playing the religious card” in his own constituency, Mylliem.

Myrboh’s remarks came in response to Lyngdoh’s accusations that the VPP was using religion in politics.

The VPP spokesperson denied these allegations, suggesting that Lyngdoh’s own actions were motivated by a desire to exploit religious sentiments for political gain.

In a separate allegation, Lyngdoh had claimed that VPP’s Mylliem candidate, Aibandaplin Lyngdoh Nonglait, had misled voters by falsely claiming to have completed her education in Theology during the 2023 Assembly election.

Myrboh dismissed this claim, pointing out that Nonglait had not mentioned the qualification in her affidavit, but this did not necessarily mean she was lying.

The VPP has challenged Lyngdoh to conduct his own investigation into the matter, saying, “Let Ronnie conduct his private investigation and complete whatever process he deems necessary.”