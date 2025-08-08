Meghalaya Jobs MBDA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Media & Communications Lead in 2025.

Name of post : Media & Communications Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

1. Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics and

management from a recognized institution is mandatory.

2. Diplomas and Certifications that are in line with the current role will be preferable

Experience :

1. 5+ years of relevant work experience in the media and communications sector, with either published articles, documentaries, films, in one or more websites/journals/channels.

2. Ability to make good PowerPoint presentations and be well versed in Google Suite.

3. Hands-on experience in content management and basic knowledge of IT.

4. Good knowledge of SEO, keyword research, social media tools, AI and google tools.

5. Ability to speak and write in any local language (Khasi, Garo or Pnar) is mandatory

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- plus allowances

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/aHZxkTnNnqjYVC6n9

The deadline for submitting applications is by 5:00 PM on 16th August, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here