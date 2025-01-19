Guwahati: A massive fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday following explosion of two LPG cylinders in Sector 19.

The blaze quickly engulfed 18 tents, sending shockwaves through the gathering of devotees.

Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying 15 fire tenders to contain the flames.

While a few individuals sustained minor injuries, no immediate reports of fatalities have emerged.

According to a news agency, rescue operations were promptly carried out to ensure the safety of the attendees, and the situation is now under control.

Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra confirmed that the fire was caused by the cylinder explosion.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma reported that significant efforts were made to control the fire and prevent further destruction.

The official X handle for Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed concern over the incident, stating, “Very sad! The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”

Despite the fire, the 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025, which started on January 13, Paush Purnima, continues.

According to official, over 7.72 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far, with 46.95 lakh performing the ritual on Sunday.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the cylinder explosion and assessing the damage.

Additional safety measures are being implemented to prevent similar occurences during the ongoing event.

The fire, accompanied by thick black smoke billowing from the affected area, has caused shock and concern among attendees and organizers. However, swift intervention has helped prevent further damage and minimized the risk of greater harm.