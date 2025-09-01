Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, felicitated Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, Vir Chakra awardee, Indian Air Force, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Monday, a Raj Bhavan communique stated.

Malik’s family members accompanied him during the courtesy call.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As a mark of recognition for his gallantry service during Operation Sindoor, the Government of Manipur announced an award of Rs 10 lakh to Malik.

Governor lauded his exemplary courage and dedication, stating that his valorous service stands as an inspiration for the youth and a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Malik expressed gratitude to the Governor and the people of Manipur for the honour and recognition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The State Government reiterated its commitment to supporting and celebrating the bravery of the nation’s armed forces personnel

On Sunday, Malik was greeted with heartfelt celebrations as family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered at Keikhu Maning Leikai, Kshetrigao, Imphal East to welcome him home.

Malik, a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, was recently honoured with the prestigious Vir Chakra for his courage during Operation Sindoor.

Also Read: Assam: 5 arrested in Thadou leader Nehkam Jomhao murder case, confirms Karbi Anglong SSP

He piloted the Su-30 MKI in the short but intense confrontation between India and Pakistan, which followed the Pakistan-sponsored terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of more than a dozen civilians.

An alumnus of Sainik School Imphal and later the National Defence Academy (NDA), Malik was commissioned into the Air Force in 2015. The third among four siblings, he is married to Dr. Farheen Chisty, a medical practitioner serving at a hospital in Haryana. The couple are also parents to an eight-month-old baby.

During the reception, Squadron Leader Malik expressed deep appreciation to his community. He stressed the importance of respect for elders and harmony among neighbours as guiding principles in life.