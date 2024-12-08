Manipur: Forces uncover hidden arsenal in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces launched an operation at a vulnerable area of Kangpokpi district leading to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, officials said.

Based on intelligence input, the joints from the Manipur police, Indian army, and paramilitary personnel in their continuous search operation launched an operation at L Jangnomphai, Kangpokpi District at around 5 am on Saturday.

The miscreants on seeing the incoming personnel fled from an abandoned hideout.

The operations successfully winded up with the seizure of several illegal weapons.

The recovered items included one 7.62 mm sniper rifle, three pistols, one .303 bolt-action rifle, five 36 hand grenades, five Stardyne 90 explosives, four electric detonators, two 9mm rounds, five 7.62mm rounds, five .22 rounds, four 7.65 rounds, three .303 rounds, three Arming rings, one rubber round, one mini flare cartridge, five anti-riot shells, and one Baofeng Radio set.

The retrieved items were later handed over to the Kangpokpi police station.