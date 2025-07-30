Guwahati: To address forest encroachments along their inter-state borders in Northeast, the Gauhati High Court has directed Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram to establish a high-level committee.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury issued the order on Tuesday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 77/2018) concerning forest encroachment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A petition was filed in 2018 by Asom Basaok, a Guwahati-based NGO, and another petition in 2023 by two residents of Sreebhumi district, seeking removal encroachments from forest areas of Assam.

“Convene a high-level meeting of the chief secretaries and chiefs of forest departments of each of the states as well as other relevant stakeholders for formulating a comprehensive plan for making the forest area encroachment free,” the HC bench said.

Represented by their respective Advocate Generals –D. Saikia for Assam, B. Deb for Mizoram, Mr. K.N. Balgopal for Nagaland, and A. Chandran for Arunachal Pradesh – all states affirmed their commitment to making forest areas encroachment-free.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Court noted that several rounds of meetings have already taken place between state officials to build a roadmap for this mission.

While acknowledging some impediments, including pending Supreme Court litigations and “contentious issues” related to the occupation of people in inner-line forest areas, the bench expressed confidence that “nothing can remain unresolved with a fruitful dialogue.”

“It appears that several rounds of meetings have taken place between the officials of the states to come to a consensus and build a roadmap for making forest encroachment free… This court believes nothing can remain unresolved with a fruitful dialogue,” the bench stated.

The Advocate Generals of all four states– Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram–agreed to convene a High-Level Meeting.

This crucial gathering will bring together Chief Secretaries and Chiefs of Forest Departments from each state, along with other relevant stakeholders, to formulate a comprehensive plan for achieving encroachment-free forest areas.

The Court particularly appreciated the states’ decision to keep border disputes separate from the immediate issue of forest protection.

“Border disputes would be resolved but before that, what is of utmost importance is that the forest area falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the States ought to be free of all encroachments,” the order stated, emphasizing compliance with Supreme Court judgments in this regard.

The bench further highlighted that easing “biotic pressure” on forests is impossible without clearing encroachments.

The High Court expressed its hope and expectation that by the next hearing, scheduled for November 4, 2025, it will be informed about the resolution passed by the High-Level Committee and its tangible implementation on the ground.

The court further asked all states to submit response affidavits detailing their specific responsibilities in discharging the formulated plan after the meeting and resolution.

The High Court’s directive coincides with an extensive eviction drive by Assam government, targeting illegal encroachments on government and forest lands. Notably, a major operation commenced Tuesday at Uriamghat, near the Assam-Nagaland border.

This particular exercise aims to clear over 2,500 unauthorized structures from 1,500 hectares of forest land.