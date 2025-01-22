Udalguri: In an unfortunate turn of events, a woman lost her life while operating a mini rice mill alongside her husband at Nalkhamara in Assam’s Udalguri on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Purabi Nath (32), was working with the mill’s machinery at her residence when her clothes got entangled in the equipment, pulling her into the machine and causing fatal injuries.

Despite her husband’s immediate efforts to save her, the accident proved fatal, and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Local residents, who rushed to the scene upon hearing the commotion, described the incident as horrifying and unimaginable.

One of her neighbors shared, “It’s hard to believe something so tragic could happen in an instant. She was a kind and hardworking woman, admired by everyone. The incident occurred early in the morning at about 5:45 am. She is survived by her two children and husband.”

The tragedy has sparked discussions about the dangers of operating industrial machinery, especially in rural areas where safety measures are often neglected.

Meanwhile, Udalguri police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident, though preliminary reports suggest it was an accident. The police have retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem.