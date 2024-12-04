Guwahati: A man identified as a dreaded robber was injured during a police action in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

The man identified as Ramesh Daimari has been accused of being involved in over 100 robberies in and around Guwahati for the past few years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was traced by the Guwahati Police on Wednesday morning and was injured as he attempted to flee from the police.

Also Read: Arunachal: Minor girl rescued, couple from Assam arrested

The accused was injured after he tried to flee from the police near the Jorabat area where he was traced by the police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was recovered by the police from the spot after he fell to the ground and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said that the accused is currently in a stable condition.

A police source said that the suspect is known as a dreaded dacoit who had been released on bail just 20 days ago.

Also Read: Naga-Assamese bond rooted in proximities, says Nagaland Governor

He is the prime accused in a recent chain-snatching attempt in the Sundarpur area in Guwahati’s Sundarpur area.

During this attempt, he allegedly stabbed and injured a woman after he failed to rob her.

Daimari is also accused of being involved in multiple grand theft auto cases as well.

He is claimed to be involved in an international vehicle smuggling racket.

Following the incident, the police also apprehended another person identified as Fajal Ali for being involved with him.