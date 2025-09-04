Applications are invited for recruitment of academic govt job in AAU Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Young Professional in the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science in 2025. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.Sc in Home Science/Community Science /RMCS

2. Candidates with ergonomics. Knowledge will get preferences.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th September 2025 at 11 AM in Department of

Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here