Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in SIPRD Guwahati Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Cluster Development Executive and Designer. The State Institute of Rural Development, Assam is the apex body in the broad field of training and research in rural development. The institute got registration under Societies Registration Act 1860 during April 1998 and thereafter also got administrative and financial autonomy from the government. Its aim is to conduct regular courses in the broad field of panchayati raj & rural development for the officials of the department, panchayats and the line departments.

Name of post : Cluster Development Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation from any recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam along with computer literate (knowledge of MS Word/Excel/Power point) and basic of accounts etc. The candidate must have minimum 5 years of post qualification working experience in community development project, Cluster development or similar.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma in textile technology from any recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam. The candidate must have minimum 5 years of post-qualification working experience as a designer in Handloom Cluster of Assam. Preferences for Empanel Designer of DC (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025. The venue is at the premises of SIPRD, Assam at G.S. Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience are required to appear before the selection committee with CV, original and self-attested copies of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here