Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in National Law University & Judicial Academy Assam.

National Law University & Judicial Academy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty Member of Law (Specializations: CN, CR, BL, EL & IPR etc.) and also Humanities & Social Sciences (Economics, Political Science, History and English) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty Member

Disciplines :

Law (Specializations: CN, CR, BL, EL & IPR etc.)

Humanities & Social Sciences (Economics, Political Science, History and also English)

Qualification :

A) i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Candidates who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2018 and their amendments from time to time, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Pay: INR 1,500/- class for Guest Faculty of Law/ will be offered

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interviews altogether as per the following schedules-

Law: 15/07/2025 from 9.30 am to 01.00 pm.

Humanities and Social Sciences: 16/07/2025 from 9.30 am to 01.00 pm.

Venue: 3rd Floor, Administrative Block, NLUJA, Assam, Amingaon, Hajo Road, Kamrup, Guwahati-31.

How to apply :

Desirous candidates having requisite qualifications and fulfilling other eligibility conditions are to attend interview along with application form, photocopies of testimonials also in support of their qualification, publications, experience as well as ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the present employer, if applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here