Assam Career Industries & Commerce Dept Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Industries & Commerce Dept Assam in 2025.
Industries & Commerce Dept Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Adviser in 2025.
Name of post : Adviser
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + G.P. Rs. 16900/-
Education Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Chemical /Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering/ Industrial Production
Experience :
At least 10 years of experience in Senior Managerial/ Supervisory position in any Govt./Semi
Govt./Corporation/Board or in Private/Semi private organization preferably in Production Management or Production Engineering
Additional Criteria :
The candidate must be an lndian Citizen as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of lndia and
must be a permanent resident of Assam. As a domicile proof of the candidate, he/she must upload a copy of valid Domicile Certificate like PRC, etc.
Age :
The candidates should not be less than 45 years of age and not more than 52 years of age as on
01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:
(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 57 years.
(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 55 years
(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) up to maximum age of retirement irrespective of
SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in
Starting date for online application : 29th May 2025
Closing date for online application : 28th June 2025
Application Fees :
- General : Rs. 297.20
- OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20
- SC/ST/BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20
Last date for payment of application fees : 30th June 2025
Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees also be held in reserve for any other examination or selection
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here