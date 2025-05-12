Applications are invited for recruitment of 209 vacant positions or career in HCL Assam in 2025.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 in 2025.

Name of posts :

Mate (Mines)

Blaster (Mines)

Front Office Assistant

Diesel Mechanic

Fitter

Turner

Welder (Gas & Electric)

Electrician

Electronics Mechanic

Draughtsman (Civil)

Draughtsman (Mechanical)

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant

Surveyor

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic

Refrigeration & Air Conditioner

No. of posts :

Mate (Mines) : 37

Blaster (Mines) : 36

Front Office Assistant : 20

Diesel Mechanic : 4

Fitter : 10

Turner : 7

Welder (Gas & Electric) : 10

Electrician : 30

Electronics Mechanic : 4

Draughtsman (Civil) : 4

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 5

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant : 33

Surveyor : 4

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic : 4

Refrigeration & Air Conditioner : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Mate (Mines) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

Blaster (Mines) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

Front Office Assistant : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

Diesel Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Fitter : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Turner : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Welder (Gas & Electric) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Electrician : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Electronics Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Draughtsman (Civil) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Surveyor : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Refrigeration & Air Conditioner : Passed 10th / Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT

How to apply :

STEP 1 – Apprenticeship Registration

Candidates should register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal

(www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in). This is compulsory. The unique number generated on this

website must be entered in the appropriate column in Step 2 (Online submission of application at

Hindustan Copper Limited website), otherwise, application will not be considered. Registration on

the above portal is mandatory for all the candidates, whether they are applying on 10th basis or ITI

basis.

STEP 2- On-line submission of Application

The candidates shall be required to submit their application online through the Company’s website

(www.hindustancopper.com). No other means of / mode of application shall be accepted. ‘One

Applicant – One Application’ system shall be followed, i.e. only one application shall be accepted from one candidate corresponding to one login-ID.

Online application opening date : 19.05.2025

Online application closing date : 02.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here