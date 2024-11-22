Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Sonitpur Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Sonitpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff (DTSS). Sonitpur is a district in Assam under North Assam Division. In 1983, Darrang District was bifurcated to Darrang district and Sonitpur district. Tezpur became the headquarter of Sonitpur District. Tezpur is a beautiful city with lots of scenic sights that will woo every traveller.

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience of working in IT field and having knowledge of

computer system

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 passed with diploma in IT

Experience : Minimum 1 (one) year of experience of also working in IT field

Age Limit : The maximum age for applying for the post of DPM & DTSS shall be 41 years altogether as on 1st January, 2023.

This age limit also shall be relaxed for the applicant who has been serving for similar position under that or any other District Administration, by numbers of years served upto a maximum of 8 years

Selection Procedure :

There shall be a written exam followed by personal interview for both DPM & DTSS posts altogether separately.

In the written exam, 50 nos of multiple-choice questions shall also be asked comprising total of 50 marks from topics: General Awareness, Maths, Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning

Knowledge of Computer Systems and also eGovernance.

The personal interview shall be of total of 50 Marks and the final selection of the candidate also shall be done based on the summation of the marks obtained in written exam and the personal interview (out of 100).

For the candidates who has been serving in similar position under any District Administration across the state, 2 (two) marks also shall be awarded for each year service offered upto maximum 16 marks in the personal interview for a maximum experience period of 8 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form along with the requisite documents also at Drop Box,

Gana Bhawan, 0/o the District Commissioner, Sonitpur on or before 12th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here