Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in CDAC Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Director and Scientist-C on direct recruitment and deputation basis. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India. C-DAC has today emerged as a premier R&D organization in IT&E (Information Technologies and Electronics) in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to change in the market need in selected foundation areas. In that process, C-DAC represents a unique facet working in close junction with MeitY to realize nation’s policy and pragmatic interventions and initiatives in Information Technology. As an institution for high-end Research and Development (R&D), C-DAC has been at the forefront of the Information Technology (IT) revolution, constantly building capacities in emerging/enabling technologies and innovating and leveraging its expertise, caliber, skill sets to develop and deploy IT products and solutions for different sectors of the economy, as per the mandate of its parent, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and other stakeholders including funding agencies, collaborators, users and the market-place.

Name of post : Executive Director

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

a) Engineering graduate (BE/BTech) in relevant discipline OR

b) Postgraduate in Engineering (ME/MTech) in relevant discipline OR

c) Ph.D in relevant discipline

Relevant Disciplines are: Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics/ Communications/ Electrical/Telecommunication/Instrumentation or allied disciplines.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation: In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/State Government/ PSUs/Autonomous Bodies:

i) Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 5 years of regular service in the Pay Level-13A of the Pay Matrix

AND

ii) Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

Experience :

a. Engineering graduate (BE/BTech) – 20 years’ experience

OR

b. Postgraduate in Engineering (ME/MTech) – 15 years’ experience

OR

c. Ph.D in relevant discipline – 10 years’ relevant experience

Name of post : Scientist-C

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

1) First Class B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline OR

2) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in relevant discipline OR

3) First Class Postgraduate degree in Science in relevant discipline or domain specific discipline OR

4) PhD in relevant discipline

Experience :

B.E. / B.Tech. / MCA / or equivalent degree – 3 years; Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology – 1 year; Postgraduate degree in Science – 3 years; PhD – Nil

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ up to 23rd March 2025, till 18.00 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here