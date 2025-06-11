Assam Career ASSEB Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASSEB Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam School Education Board (ASSEB) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Master degree in Bodo language with minimum 55% of marks from a reputed university with B.Ed./M.Ed. In addition to this the candidate must have Bodo language as subject in Graduation and must have passed HSLC or equivalent qualification in Bodo medium or having Bodo as MIL subject.

Experience:

The candidate must have at least 7 years of teaching experience in Government or

Provincialized Secondary or Higher Secondary Schools. Preference will be given to Ph.D. degree holder or research works by evidence of published papers in well-known journal, proficiency in operating computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint, email system etc. will be desirable.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 30 years and not more than 50 years as on 01/01/2025.

Scale of Pay:

Rs. 30,000/-1,10,000/- + G.P. Rs. 13,300 with other allowances & benefits as per rules of the Board. If the selected candidate has 15 years teaching experience in Govt/ Provincialized educational institute, then he/she will be provided the higher rank of Academic Officer, with a pay scale of Rs. 30,000/- – 1,10,000/- + G.P. Rs. 13,900 with other allowances & benefits as per rules of the Board. Pay protection to the eligible selected candidate will be given as per the Govt. rule, if he/she is from Govt. or Govt. undertaking institution.

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online through ASSEB, Division-I’s official website sebaonline.org. Link for online application will be available from 11 June, 2025 to 27 June, 2025.

After applying online, the Application form with all filled data as entered by the candidate, will be

downloaded. Candidate has to submit/ send all relevant documents along with the downloaded Application Form and necessary Fees to ASSEB, Division-I office, Guwahati, by 5 July, 2025.

Application Fees:

Applicant has to deposit an amount of Rs. 500/- (Five hundred only) for GENERAL category and Rs. 300/- (Three hundred only) for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category, in favor of Secretary, Assam State School Education Board, Division either through Demand Draft of any

National Bank payable at Guwahati or through challan of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd,

Bamunimaidam Branch Guwahati (challan available in the ASSEB, Division-I office) payable at Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, ASSEB, Division-I Office.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here