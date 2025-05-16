Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional-I in the project entitled “GIS mapping of Char areas of Assam …improving livelihood security” in 2025. The sowing of seed of the Assam Agricultural University happen with the establishment of the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University is serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. The foundation of an institution of agricultural education in the northeastern part of the country happen way back in the first quarter of the 20th century with the establishment of two rice research stations, one at Karimganj in the Barak Valley and the other at Titabor in the Brahmaputra Valley in 1913 and 1923, respectively. Even while the stations were producing trainees, the need for an agricultural college became a necessity immediately after independence. Consequently, the Assam Agricultural College and the Assam Veterinary College came into existence as a result of exemplary willpower and dedication of Bharat Ratna Late Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam, and a few other visionaries. In the beginning, both the colleges were affiliated to Gauhati University; the affiliation was later shifted to Dibrugarh University before the Assam Agricultural University came into being embracing both the colleges in 1969.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month consolidated

Essential Qualification : B.Sc (Agri) with good knowledge of computer and research experience.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th May 2025 at 10:30 AM in AAU Zonal Research Station, North Lakhimpur, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) having requisite qualifications may appear the interview along with application endorsing the bio-data with self-attested copies of educational certificate, residence certificate, passport photographs (2), and other relevant testimonials including research experience and publications. The applicant should also bring all the testimonials at the time of interview. Candidates won’t get TA / DA also for appearing in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here