Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one (01) Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) in an ICMR sponsored research project entitled “Development of a low-cost AI-enabled cardiovascular disease detection device for rapid onsite assessment” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Soumik Roy, Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

First Class M. Tech / M. E. / M. Sc. Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Biomedical Engineering/Bioelectronics Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering and related fields including the integrated M. Tech degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Biomedical Engineering/Bioelectronics Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering and related fields.

OR

First Class B. Tech Degree (four years) in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Biomedical

Engineering/Bioelectronics Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering and related fields.

(Desirable: Experience in using tools such as FPGA, Python &TinyML and candidates aspiring for Ph.D. will be of preference.)

Pre-requisites: Knowledge of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Embedded Learning.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs.56,000/- (Rupees fifty-six thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month.

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University at 11.00 a.m. on 27/08/2025

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) may appear before the Interview Board physically with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examinations qualifications, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Application in prescribed format (Annexure-I)

Interested candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with detailed CV to Prof. Soumik Roy (Principal Investigator), Department of Electronics and Communication Engineer, Tezpur University via e-mail xoumik@tezu.ernet.in in advance on or before 25/08/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here