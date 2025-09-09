Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant administrative positions or career in APSC Office Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Grade-IV in its office in 2025.

Name of post : Grade-IV in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission

No. of posts : 20

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/- to 52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/-

Qualification :

The educational qualification shall be minimum Class-VIII passed and the maximum HSSLC (Class

12) or equivalent examination passed and those who have educational qualification higher than this maximum eligibility educational qualification on the date of application shall not be eligible to apply.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years as on

01.01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC/ Tea Tribes & Adivasi Community candidates i.e. up to 43 years.

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR

Category of candidates

How to apply :

Applicants must apply online through the APSC Recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 10th September 2025 to 9th October 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 47.20

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 47.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEES : 11th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here