Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ Non-Teaching Personnel on deputation basis in 2025.

Name of posts :

Medical Superintendent

Superintending Engineer

Executive Engineer (Electrical)

Nursing Superintendent

Assistant Administrative Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Stores Officer

Librarian Grade-I

Private Secretary

Personal Assistant

PA to Principal (S)

Pharmacist Grade-I

Sanitation Officer

Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts :

Medical Superintendent : 1

Superintending Engineer : 1

Executive Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Nursing Superintendent : 2

Assistant Administrative Officer : 1

Assistant Accounts Officer : 2

Assistant Stores Officer : 1

Librarian Grade-I : 1

Private Secretary : 1

Personal Assistant : 1

PA to Principal (S) : 1

Pharmacist Grade-I : 2

Sanitation Officer : 1

Upper Division Clerk : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per AIIMS Guwahati norms altogether

How to apply :

The candidates who fulfill the above qualifications/eligibility criteria may submit their application in the prescribed proforma at Annexure-I through proper channel to Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam – 781101.

The envelope containing the application(s) should have the superscription as “Application for the Post of …………on Deputation”.

While forwarding their applications, candidates must ensure that their particulars are verified and that they fulfill the eligibility conditions. Duly attested photocopies of all the necessary documents and also up to date Confidential Reports (at least for the latest 05 years) may also be enclosed with the applications. It may also be clearly stated that no vigilance/disciplinary proceedings are pending or contemplated against the candidates concerned. Applications without Vigilance Clearance and also attested copies of CR Dossiers will not be considered for deputation post.

Last date for receipt of applications is 5th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here